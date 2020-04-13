Army pays tributes to martyrs on Siachen Day

Army pays tributes to martyrs on Siachen Day

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Apr 13 2020, 22:12 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 22:26 ist
The Siachen warriors continue to guard the 'frozen frontier' with tenacity and resolve against all odds. Photo: Twitter/Indian Army

The Army on Monday paid solemn tributes to the soldiers who laid down their lives to capture the icy heights of Siachen 36 years ago, a senior official said.

The occasion was the 36th Siachen Day that commemorates the courage and fortitude displayed by Indian Army troops in securing the highest and coldest battlefield in the world, a defence spokesperson said.

The Indian Army, this day in 1984, launched 'Operation Meghdoot' to secure the Bilafond La and other passes on the Saltoro ridgeline, from Pakistani aggression, he said.

"Since then, it has been a saga of unparalleled valour in the face of a belligerent enemy, arduous terrain and challenging climatic conditions at the glacier," he said.

The Siachen warriors continue to guard the 'frozen frontier' with tenacity and resolve against all odds, the spokesperson said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
India
Pakistan
Indian Army
Siachen
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Muslim neighbours carry Hindu man's bier in Jaipur

Muslim neighbours carry Hindu man's bier in Jaipur

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

 