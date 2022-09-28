ASI discovers 20 Buddhist caves in Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh

The Archaeological Survey of India has discovered 20 Buddhist caves, ranging from the 2nd Century BC to 5th Century BC, at Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh. The Buddhist religious artefacts found in the region of Baghelkhand are of the Mahayana sect of Buddhism, ASI officials said.

Officials said that there were sculptures of Hindu deities at the site as well. The excavation was done under the direction of Dr Shivakant Bajpai, superintending archaeologist of the Jabalpur circle.

Among the findings are chaitya-shaped doors, stupas, and as many as 46 new sculptures which were never seen before. Fragments of a Buddhist pillar dating to the 2nd or 3rd Century BC were found at the site as well.

As many as 24 Brahmi inscriptions, dating to 2nd Century to 5th Century BC, were found. Also part of the findings are 26 ancient temples and remains from the Kalachuri period. The team also found evidence of 19 water bodies.

ASI officials said that the time period of the findings covered the reigns of the kings Maharaja Shri Bhimsena, Maharaja Pothasiri and Maharaja Bhattadeva. Some of these regions unearthed Ed were named Kaushami, Mathura, Pavata, Vejabharada and Sapataairikaa, as found from inscriptions.