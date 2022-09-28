ASI reports 20 Buddhist caves in Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh

In a major exploration, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has reported 20 Buddhist caves, ranging from the 2nd Century BC to 5th Century BC, at Madhya Pradesh’s Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve. The Buddhist religious artefacts found in the region of Baghelkhand are of the Mahayana sect of Buddhism, and the region, ASI said, has been explored for the first time in 84 years.

Officials said that the exploration was carried out across an area of 170 square kilometres between May and June this year after permissions from the forest authorities were taken, and it was done under the direction of Dr Shivakant Bajpai, superintending archaeologist of the Jabalpur circle.

“What is significant to note is that these Buddhist relics are from a period when Hinduism flourished in the region,” Bajpai said. “This is also the first time Bandhavgarh has been explored since archaeologist NP Chakravarti last explored it in 1938.”

Some of the key findings are board games, monolith depicting the ten avatars of Vishnu, a votive stupa, and two Saiva Math belonging to the Kalachuri period. Among the findings are chaitya-shaped doors, coins, stampage and as many as 46 new sculptures which were never seen before.

Fragments of a Buddhist pillar dating to the 2nd or 3rd Century BC were found at the site as well. Over 24 Brahmi inscriptions, dating to 2nd Century to 5th Century BC, were also found. Also part of the findings are 26 ancient temples and remains from the Kalachuri period. The team also found evidence of 19 water bodies. Remains of the Gupta period, such as door jambs and carvings from 4th to 5th century BC were documented during the exploration.

ASI officials said that the time period of the findings covered the reigns of the kings Maharaja Shri Bhimsena, Maharaja Pothasiri and Maharaja Bhattadeva. Some of these regions unearthed were named Kaushami, Mathura, Pavata, Vejabharada and Sapataairikaa, as found from the inscriptions.