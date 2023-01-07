At 2.2° Celsius, Delhi logs season's lowest temperature

At 2.2 degree Celsius, Delhi records season's lowest minimum temperature

Very dense fog reduced visibility at Palam to around 50 metres, affecting road and rail traffic

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 07 2023, 11:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 11:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi on Saturday recorded a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius, five notches below the average and the season's lowest so far, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Very dense fog reduced visibility at Palam to around 50 metres, affecting road and rail traffic. The visibility at the Palam observatory near the Indira Gandhi International Airport was 25 metres at 5:30 am.

A Railways spokesperson said 36 trains were delayed by one to seven hours due to the foggy weather.

According to the weather office, 'very dense' fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres, 51 and 200 metres is 'dense', 201 and 500 metres 'moderate', and 501 and 1,000 metres 'shallow'.

The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, logged a minimum temperature of 2.2 degrees Celsius.

Lodhi Road, Ayanagar and Ridge weather stations recorded minimum temperatures of 2 degrees Celsius, 3.4 degrees and 1.5 degrees, respectively.

The humidity at 8:30 am was recorded at 100 per cent, the IMD said.

The weather department has predicted mainly clear skies, moderate to dense fog and cold day conditions during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 16 degrees Celsius.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Delhi
Winter

What's Brewing

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

Rescued sea turtles return to ocean after detox

Rescued sea turtles return to ocean after detox

DH Toon: 'No problem with the colour green'

DH Toon: 'No problem with the colour green'

Prince Harry faces flak over memoir revelations

Prince Harry faces flak over memoir revelations

Buzz words don’t move science forward

Buzz words don’t move science forward

Walking in Jallikattu heartland

Walking in Jallikattu heartland

Bathrooms as relaxing zones

Bathrooms as relaxing zones

 