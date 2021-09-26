Man seeks Modi's presence for jab, authorities baffled

Authorities baffled as man demands Modi's presence for his vaccination

The incident occurred when a vaccination team reached the tribal village Kikarwas

PM Narendra Modi. Credit: AP photo

Authorities here in Madhya Pradesh were left baffled when a man, hesitant to take vaccine against Covid-19, said he will take the first jab in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A video of the incident, which took place on Saturday, surfaced on social media platforms, and district officials later said they will again reach out to the man and convince him to get vaccinated.

The incident occurred when a vaccination team reached the tribal village Kikarwas, located about 130 km from the district headquarters, said Manoj Dubey, the resource coordinator of Dahi block in Dhar.

In the video, a state government team was seen trying to convince the hesitant villager, asking him who should be called so that he can be vaccinated? The villager initially says a senior official should be called. When the team asks if he wants the SDM (sub-divisional magistrate) to be called, the man asks them to convey to him (SDM) to call (PM) Modi.

“Only two persons, including the man and his wife, are left unvaccinated in the village out of the eligible population. We will approach the man again and convince him to get vaccinated,” Dubey told PTI over phone.

The Madhya Pradesh government teams are running door-to-door campaigns to convince villagers to take Covid-19 vaccine. The state government has announced to hold a mega vaccination drive on Monday to achieve the target of inoculating all eligible people with the first dose.

Till Saturday evening, 6,07,88,981 Covid-19 vaccine doses were administered in the state, as per official data. 

