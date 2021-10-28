Scindia visits Delhi airport to see Digi Yatra progress

Aviation minister visits Delhi airport to supervise progress of Digi Yatra

The Digi Yatra initiative seeks to promote paperless and hassle-free air travel

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 28 2021, 15:08 ist
  • updated: Oct 28 2021, 15:08 ist
Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia. Credit: PTI Photo

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the Delhi airport on Thursday to supervise the progress of Digi Yatra mechanism that allows the passengers to check-in at the airport using biometric technology.

The minister said on Twitter, "Visited the Delhi airport and supervised the progress of Digi Yatra, a forward-looking mechanism to digitise passenger processing-from entry to boarding." 

"It will be a milestone towards realising the PM's goal of Digital India. Glad to see the Ministry of Civil Aviation's ambitious mission taking shape," he added.

The Digi Yatra initiative seeks to promote paperless and hassle-free air travel. It is a biometrics-based digital processing system for passenger entry and related requirements at the airport.

The minister said he also met a few workers, who were travelling abroad, from Jharkhand at the T3 terminal of the Delhi airport on Thursday.

"Had a brief chat about their experience and wait time at the airport. On being told it was 10 hours, requested airport officials to serve food and ensure their well being," he tweeted.

Check out the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Jyotiraditya Scindia
Digi Yatra initiative
India News
Delhi Airport

Related videos

What's Brewing

'Minnal Murali' trailer: Tovino turns superhero

'Minnal Murali' trailer: Tovino turns superhero

Uncertain future for the booksellers of Kabul

Uncertain future for the booksellers of Kabul

With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive

With floating farms, Bangladeshis adapt to survive

Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine

Pregnant women have slow response to Covid vaccine

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

Pesticides may be behind rising C-sections

 