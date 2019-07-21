Ayodhya land dispute panel meets AIMPLB gen secy

The mediation panel set up to resolve the politically sensitive Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute met the general secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board here.

"The mediation panel met me yesterday night at VVIP Guest House, Lucknow," said AIMPLB general secretary Maulana Wali Rehmani Sunday.

Former Supreme Court judge F M I Kallifulla, who heads the panel, met Rehmani along with the committee's another member, senior advocate Sriram Panchu.

Another member of the panel spiritual guru Sri Ravishankar was not present in the meeting.

Rehmani said, "As far as mediation is concerned, the AIMPLB is ready to help the panel. We do not have any other option. The board will abide by the decision of the Supreme Court."