Azam Khan's aide arrested by Uttar Pradesh police

Police here have arrested a close aide of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for allegedly forcibly evicting a person from his house, officials said.
The accused, Aley Hasan Khan, a former circle officer, was arrested from his residence in Delhi, the police officials said.
Also read | Revenge of nature is brutal: Azam Khan attacks UP govt
Chaudhary was arrested following the issuance of non-bailable warrants in two cases by the MP-MLA court, the police said.
He was arrested for allegedly forcibly evicting a person from his house, they said.
Further details are awaited.
