Azam Khan's aide arrested by Uttar Pradesh police

Azam Khan's aide arrested by UP police

The accused, Aley Hasan Khan, a former circle officer, was arrested from his residence in Delhi

PTI
PTI, Rampur,
  • May 07 2023, 15:47 ist
  • updated: May 07 2023, 15:47 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police here have arrested a close aide of senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan for allegedly forcibly evicting a person from his house, officials said.

The accused, Aley Hasan Khan, a former circle officer, was arrested from his residence in Delhi, the police officials said.

Also read | Revenge of nature is brutal: Azam Khan attacks UP govt

Chaudhary was arrested following the issuance of non-bailable warrants in two cases by the MP-MLA court, the police said.

He was arrested for allegedly forcibly evicting a person from his house, they said.

Further details are awaited.

