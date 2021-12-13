Babri Mosque was demolished as Hindus felt being deceived through legal process, says RSS leader

The 1992 Babri mosque demolition was a result of the Hindu society feeling that they were being deceived through the legal process pertaining to the construction of the Ram temple at the disputed site, RSS leader Arun Kumar said Sunday.

Speaking at an event organised to unveil a book, 'Sabke Ram', he said the 38-year-long movement for the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya was a "positive and constructive" one with objective to bring a change in the society.

"It was not a reactionary movement. It was a positive and a constructive movement to bring a change in the society," he said.

The RSS Sah Sarkaryavah (joint general secretary) termed the movement "amazing" and said it awaken the Hindu society and changed the beliefs that Hindus are "coward" and that they cannot come together and become one.

"It was a common belief that Hindu society cannot come together and become one because of various castes, languages, regions, small groups and their respective differences. Another belief was that it (Hindu society) cannot join a struggle because its coward.

“And the third belief was that its glory was lost with the influence of western education and values on new generation the past 20-25 years," he said. “This movement changed all these three beliefs.”

The "storm" of the Ram temple movement "reignited the fire" and the Hindu society "rose up from the ashes more firmly than in the past", he added.

"For 33 years, Hindu society kept patience thinking that there is rule of law and justice in this country and that they will get justice. In 1992, when the Hindu society felt that they are being deceived through the legal process, it woke up and showed that its sentiments cannot be ignored by people," The RSS functionary said.

The movement "eventually" succeeded because of the "purity in its objective" and the strong will and commitment of those who spearhead it "selflessly", he said.

The process for the construction of "a magnificent" Ram temple in Ayodhya began last year following the Supreme Court verdict in its favour, said Kumar, who is an interface between the RSS and the BJP for political issues and also coordinator with the saffron party.

"It was firm there in the minds of those spearheading the movement that this is one country, one people one culture despite varying methods of worship followed by the people, different languages spoken. They were working with a dream of having a harmonious society," he said.

The RSS leader said the construction of "a magnificent" Ram temple in Ayodhya will soon be completed "as per the expectations and aspirations" of the Hindu society but there is still more to be done in next 25 years.

"We have to establish Ram in everybody's heart and in their lives to achieve the dream of Ram Rajya (in India) in next 25 years. We need everybody's support in this," he said.

