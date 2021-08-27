Bad weather conditions likely in Delhi from at start of next week: IMD

Bad weather conditions likely in Delhi from Monday: IMD

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Aug 27 2021, 20:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 27 2021, 20:12 ist
The department also issued a yellow alert for the city on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. Credit: PTI File Photo

The meteorological department has predicted bad weather conditions in the national capital at the start of the next week.

The department also issued a yellow alert for the city on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. It has issued a green alert for the next two days.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) uses four colour codes. ‘Green’ means all is well and ‘yellow’ indicates severely bad weather. It also suggests that the weather could change for the worse, causing disruption in day-to-day activities.

‘Orange’ alert is issued as a warning for extremely bad weather with the potential of disruption in commute with road and drain closures and interruption of power supply. ‘Red’ is when extremely bad weather conditions are certainly going to disrupt travel and power and have significant risk to life.

Meanwhile, sultry weather conditions prevailed in Delhi on Friday with the maximum temperature settling at 36 degrees Celsius, two notches above the season's average.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 25.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

Humidity levels oscillated between 77 per cent and 49 per cent.

The weatherman has predicted partly cloudy skies for Saturday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle at around 35 and 25 degrees Celsius, respectively.

On Thursday, Delhi had recorded a high of 35.2 degrees Celsius and a low of 26.6 degrees Celsius.

