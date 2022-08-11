Balance needed between economy, welfare: SC on freebies

Balance required between economy losing money due to freebies and welfare measures: SC

The top court also junked a plea for de-registration of political parties for making promises to give freebies

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Aug 11 2022, 19:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2022, 21:00 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: Getty Images

The Supreme Court Thursday said a balance has to be struck between the economy losing money due to freebies and welfare measures undertaken by the governments as both are two different things.

The top court also ruled out the possibility of considering a plea for de-registration of political parties for making promises to give freebies. 

"Economy losing money and the welfare of people, both have to be balanced," the apex court said.

Seeking suggestions from the stakeholders on this aspect before August 17, a bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Krishna Murari said the idea to de-recognise political parties for making promises to give irrational freebies during the polls was “undemocratic”. 

Also read | Way Centre is opposing free facilities, something seems wrong with its finances: Kejriwal

“I do not want to enter the area of de-registering a political party etc. as it is an undemocratic idea...We are a democracy after all,” the CJI, speaking for the bench, said. 

The court was hearing a batch of PILs by BJP leader and advocate Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay and others for regulating the freebies announced during the elections.

The CJI said the issue of promise to grant irrational freebies during the poll process is a “serious issue” but he will not encroach into the legislative domain even if there was a statutory vacuum on the issue.

During the hearing, the Centre asked the court to lay down the guidelines to regulate the freebies announced by the political parties to win over the voters, till the legislative measures are taken in.

"We are proposing a committee, comprising Secretary, central government, Secretary of each state government, representative of each political party, representative of Niti Aayog, RBI, Finance Commission, National Taxpayers Association and others. Till the legislature steps in, the court may lay down something," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Supreme Court
India News
Indian Politics
political parties

What's Brewing

Desi 'mithais' get a modern makeover

Desi 'mithais' get a modern makeover

Meet the richest minister in Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet

Meet the richest minister in Shinde-Fadnavis cabinet

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

Antarctic ice shelf crumbling faster than anticipated

Taliban fighters swap arms for books in Afghanistan

Taliban fighters swap arms for books in Afghanistan

Martyrdom in Surapura preceded by fight against British

Martyrdom in Surapura preceded by fight against British

 