Ballia rape: NHRC seeks report on deaths of victim, friend due to self-immolation

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought reports from police forces in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh over a woman, who faced sexual assault and police apathy, and a man self-immolating in front of the Supreme Court, observing that it was "shocking" that a rape victim was feeling victimised by the system.

The 24-year-old woman alleged that BSP MP Atul Rai sexually assaulted her and that UP Police was harassing her after that. The woman and her friend Satyam Rai then set themselves on fire in front of the apex court on August 16. They died in the hospital later.

An NHRC statement said the Commission has issued notices to the Director-General of Police of Uttar Pradesh and the Delhi Police Commissioner asking them to submit a detailed report within four weeks in the matter, along with the action initiated against the errant public servants.

The DGP of Uttar Pradesh has also been directed to ensure safety and security of the family members of the victims.

Issuing the notices, NHRC observed that it is "shocking how an alleged victim of sexual assault was feeling victimised by the system".

Before immolating themselves, the NHRC said, they recorded a Facebook Live video, in which the woman said that in June 2019, she had lodged a rape case against the MP but the police were supporting the offender. Instead of taking action against the accused, the NHRC said quoting reports, the police registered a false case against her and issued a non-bailable warrant against her.

UP Police had late last month registered a case against MP Rai and former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur on charges of abetting the suicide of the woman and her friend.

While Thakur was arrested following the registration of the case, Rai, a Lok Sabha MP from Ghosi, is already lodged in Prayagraj’s Naini Jail in connection with the rape case.