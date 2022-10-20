Banaras Hindu university stirs controversy for carrying examination question on ‘beef’

Varanasi-based Banaras Hindu University (BHU) got embroiled in a controversy due to a question about beef in an examination under its Bachelor of Vocational Course (B.Voc) programme.

According to the reports, the course’s second semester paper, on Catering Technology & Hotel Management, contained a question on classification of beef. The question apparently triggered sharp protests from the members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), who demanded action against the person who set the question paper, and those who moderated the same.

ABVP leaders said that the question, “Write a classification of beef. Define.” hurt the sentiments of Hindus, and also the varsity’s founder Madan Mohan Malviya, who supported the protection of cows.

“We will launch an agitation if no action is taken against those responsible,” an ABVP leader said in Varanasi.

The BHU, earlier too, had stoked a controversy after one of its post graduate History examinations carried a question pertaining to the demolition of certain temples in the town by Mughal emperor Aurangzeb. The temples referred to in the question paper were currently part of the ongoing legal battle involving the Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque in a Varanasi court.

The MA (History) paper had questions such as “In which book is there a reference to the demolition of the Adi Vishweshwara Temple by Aurangzeb?” and “Describe Aurangzeb’s policy of demolition of temples.”

While a BHU teacher defended the questions, saying that the paper was of Medieval History and that it was only natural that the questions would pertain to the period of the Mughal rule, Muslim leaders and the opposition parties slammed the university for asking questions on something that was sub-judice.