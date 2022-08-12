Banda boat tragedy: Yogi announces financial aid

Banda boat tragedy: Yogi Adityanath announces financial aid for victims' kin

Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the Banda boat tragedy victims

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Aug 12 2022, 14:02 ist
  • updated: Aug 12 2022, 16:19 ist
People gather along the banks of Yamuna river after a boat capsized, at Marka area in Banda district, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. Several people are feared dead. Credit: PTI Photo

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of Banda boat tragedy victims.

He has directed two ministers -- Rakesh Sachan and Ramkesh Nishad -- to reach the spot and supervise the rescue operations which are underway.

Also Read—36 passengers injured as bus hits divider in Firozabad

District magistrate Anurag Patel said so far, 13 persons have been rescued while 17 are still missing.

SP Banda, Abhinandan, said that the boat was carrying around 35 passengers on the Yamuna river when it lost balance due to strong winds and capsized.

Four bodies have been taken out and the boatman has been arrested. Rescue operations would continue till all the missing people are traced, he said.

Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
India News

