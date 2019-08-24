Barricades, info blockade, clashes continue in Kashmir

Authorities eased restrictions on the movement of the public in most parts of Kashmir on Saturday, a day after tensions ran high due to a reported call for march towards local United Nations office, here, by separatists.

On Friday strict restrictions returned after five days as security forces sealed all roads leading to the UN office in Sonwar, here, amid reports of possible march by the people. Even though the government eased restrictions today, deployment of additional security forces remained intact and barricades were in place in most parts of the Valley.

The communication clampdown, which was imposed on August 4 night continues to remain in force with mobile connectivity and internet services snapped. Reports of sporadic clashes between youth and security forces were received from several areas of Srinagar since Friday. Authorities are tightlipped over restoration of mobile and internet connectivity and for the second day in last two weeks, the government didn’t brief media persons about the prevailing situation on Friday.

Due to restrictions and information blockade health services in Kashmir hospitals have been affected severely with only emergency service operational. A doctor at SKIMS Srinagar, the Valley’s only territory-care hospital, told DH that most of the normal surgeries have been postponed.

Though the OPD at the SKIMS was functioning, the general wards, which are usually full of patients, have limited occupancy. “We are not encouraging admission of patients at the moment due to the prevailing situation. Only those patients, who have emergencies, are admitted,” the doctor added.

As most of the petrol pumps in Srinagar remain closed, people have to face a lot of inconveniences to refuel their vehicles. There are reports of shortage of LPG cylinders and other essential commodities from market also.

The valley has come to a grinding halt due to restrictions, shutdown and communication blockade since August 5 when New Delhi scraped Article 370 and reorganized Jammu and Kashmir state into two union territories. Hundreds of people, including former chief minister Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti, continue to remain in custody with reports of more arrests by the police pouring in from several areas of Kashmir.