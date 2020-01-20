Bengal BJP heading for major reshuffle

BJP is heading for a major reshuffle in West Bengal as state president Dilip Ghosh on his second term is keen on removing inactive leaders from key posts and bring able organisers to the forefront. BJP sources revealed that Ghosh has made it clear to the state leadership that without the removal of inactive leaders they will not be able to take on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in the 2021 Assembly elections.

According to sources in the state BJP several leaders from TMC who joined the saffron party is expected to get key organisational posts in the upcoming reshuffle.

“So far leaders who switched over to BJP from TMC and other parties were not given much importance in organisational matters. But this will change in the upcoming reshuffle,” said a senior state BJP leader.

He also said that former TMC leaders may also head state BJP’s youth and woman’s wing.

All the existing office bearers of state BJP will have to go through performance evaluation which will mainly focus on their contribution to the party’s success in the state in the Lok Sabha elections last year. Currently, there are sex general secretaries-apart from the general secretary of organisation-, 11 secretaries and 12 vice presidents in the state BJP.

The number of posts of the vice president may be reduced as there are several of them without any organisational responsibility, sources said.