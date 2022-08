Bhim Army chief detained at Jodhpur airport

Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was detained at the Jodhpur airport for over three hours Wednesday while on his way to Jalore to meet the family of a Dalit boy who died allegedly after being beaten up by his schoolteacher.

Police said he was allowed to leave the airport at around 7.30 pm after he assured them he would not go to Jalore, around 150 km from the airport.

Indra Meghwal, a student of a private school in Surana village of Rajasthan's Jalore district, was beaten up by his teacher on July 20 for allegedly touching a drinking water pot. The boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on August 13.

Aazad came from Delhi in a flight, accompanied by another person. The Dalit leader was detained the airport.

"After talks, he assured that he will not be going to Jalore following which he was allowed to leave by road," Deputy Commissioner of Police Amrita Duhan said.

Another police official said he was adamant to meet the family in Jalore but he was not allowed because his visit could have created a law and order issue there.

"He was eventually convinced not to visit Jalore. He left the airport by road," the officer said.

He, however, did not share where Aazad went from the airport. "It is his wish wherever he wants to go, but he is not going to Jalore."

Meanwhile, a Bhim Sena leader Satpal Tanwar met the family in Jalore. He consoled the family and took details about the incident from the nine-year-old's father and other kin.

Additional police force has been deployed in the village in view of the visit of Bhim Army leaders.