Bhopal: Four `Jamaat' members test positive for COVID-19

Four members of "Jamaat" including three foreign nationals tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal on Thursday, a senior official said.

However, it was not clear if they belonged to Tablighi Jamaat, which is in news after its congregation in Delhi last month turned out to be coronavirus infection hotspot.

A large number of "Jamaat members" arrived in Bhopal recently and samples of 65 of them were sent for tests, Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode said in a statement.

The samples of four -- three foreign nationals and an Odisha resident -- tested positive, he said.

They were quarantined at the Chirayu Medical College and Hospital here, he added.