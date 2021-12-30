Bihar DGP asks girls to opt for arranged marriage

Bihar DGP asks girls to opt for arranged marriage

The DGP also asked parents to 'pass on good values' to their daughters

IANS
IANS, Patna,
  • Dec 30 2021, 23:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2021, 23:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Bihar DGP S.K. Singhal on Thursday suggested girls to marry with the consents of their parents. He also said that love marriages have bigger consequences for girls in the society.

Addressing a gathering as part of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Samaj Sudhar Abhiyan' (social reforms campaign) in Samastipur, Singhal said, "daughters should go for arranged marriage with the consent and blessings of their parents. We have witnessed a large number of cases where girls took decisions for marriage on their own, leading to unpleasant consequences."

"We have seen cases where girls went for love marriage and then got killed, while many were also forced into flesh trade. It is the parents who have pay the price for such decisions," Singhal said.

"I also appeal to the parents to pass on good values to their daughters so that they understand their feelings. Such initiatives would help achieve the goal of social reforms," Singhal added.

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Bihar
India News
Arranged Marriage

Related videos

What's Brewing

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

No reason to delay Covid jab during pregnancy: Study

‘Psycho’ squirrel’s Christmas rampage injures 18 in UK

‘Psycho’ squirrel’s Christmas rampage injures 18 in UK

In Pics | 17 Most bizarre news stories from 2021

In Pics | 17 Most bizarre news stories from 2021

Is Ranveer Singh's '83' worth the hype?

Is Ranveer Singh's '83' worth the hype?

Woman hits man for eating without wearing mask on plane

Woman hits man for eating without wearing mask on plane

India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021

India saw record 126 tiger deaths in 2021

 