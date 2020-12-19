Biting cold in Haryana, Punjab; Adampur coldest

Biting cold in Haryana, Punjab; Adampur records -1.9 degrees Celsius

Halwara shivered at minus 0.8 degree Celsius, while Amritsar's minimum was 0.6 degree Celsius

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • Dec 19 2020, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2020, 15:42 ist
Rickshaw pullers along with a dog sit around a bonfire to warm themselves on a cold winter morning in Amritsar. Credit: AFP

The ongoing coldwave conditions in Punjab and Haryana intensified further as the minimum temperatures hovered around freezing at several places on Saturday, with Adampur being the coldest at minus 1.9 degree Celsius.

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded its minimum at 4.3 degrees Celsius, two notches below normal.

Adampur in Punjab recorded minus 1.9 degrees Celsius, according to an official of the Meteorological Department here.

Halwara shivered at minus 0.8 degree Celsius, while Amritsar's minimum was 0.6 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperatures of Faridkot, Pathankot, Bathinda, Ludhiana, Patiala and Gurdaspur were 1.0, 2.2, 2.6, 2.8, 4 and 4.1 degrees Celsius respectively.

In the neighbouring state of Haryana, Ambala recorded its minimum at 4.0 degrees Celsius, while the minimum of Hisar and Karnal were 2.8 and 2.3 degrees Celsius, up to six notches below normal.

Narnaul, Rohtak, Bhiwani and Sirsa shivered at 2.2, 3.8, 3.9 and 4.9 degrees Celsius respectively.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Punjab
Haryana
Cold Wave
India Meteorological Department

What's Brewing

15-year-old Srinagar girl wins Rs 25 lakh at KBC

15-year-old Srinagar girl wins Rs 25 lakh at KBC

Four things to know about Dhanush's 'The Gray Man'

Four things to know about Dhanush's 'The Gray Man'

In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers

In Pics | How Covid-19 spread across India in numbers

DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today

DH Toon | Sonia Gandhi to meet dissenting leaders today

Jupiter, Saturn to appear closest in centuries

Jupiter, Saturn to appear closest in centuries

 