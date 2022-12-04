Want probe on leaked list of Kashmiri Pandits: BJP

BJP demands probe into leak of list of Kashmiri Pandit employees

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur said that government must take strong note of it and find out who has leaked the list

PTI
PTI, Srinagar,
  • Dec 04 2022, 20:53 ist
  • updated: Dec 04 2022, 20:53 ist
Film maker Ashoke Pandit alongside Kashmiri Pandits demand their relocation at a protest in Jammu. Credit: PTI File Photo

The BJP on Sunday demanded a probe into the leak of a list of Kashmiri Pandit employees posted in Kashmir Valley which was circulated on social media after being published by a blog linked to a terrorist outfit.

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur expressed concern over the blog linked to The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist group, publishing the list of 56 Kashmiri Pandit employees working under the prime minister's rehabilitation package (PMRP).

Thakur requested the police to probe how the list was leaked and asked the administration to ensure safety and security of the Kashmiri Pandit employees in Kashmir.

Also Read | 'Apologies if my remarks were interpreted differently': Lapid on 'The Kashmir Files' controversy

He said it was surprising to see the fresh list being leaked and reaching TRF's blog Kashmir Fight. "This is a security breach as terrorists have clear idea who is posted where,” he said.

Thakur said that government must take strong note of it and find out who has leaked the list at a time when targeted killings are taking place in the valley.

A fresh list of Kashmiri Pandit employees was being circulated on WhatsApp and other social media platforms with a warning from TRF to non-locals and Kashmiri Pandit employees.

Kashmiri Pandits
BJP
Jammu & Kashmir
Kashmir Valley
India News
Terrorism
Lashkar-e-Taiba

