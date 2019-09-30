BJP making baseless allegations: AAP

The BJP does not have any issue to raise before the upcoming Assembly elections which is why it is making baseless allegations, the AAP on Monday said as it back at the Delhi unit of the saffron party for claiming that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has humiliated the people of Bihar and others states.

Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the influx of patients from other states was the reason behind long queues at government hospitals in the city.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari hit back at the chief minister, saying if a person from Bihar or "any other state gets treatment in Delhi, why does it pain Arvind Kejriwal".

"If Kejriwal has any personal and political enmity with me, he may say anything directly. Why humiliate people from Bihar, UP and other states by flaunting health services of his government," Tiwari said.

Slamming the Delhi BJP, senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sanjay Singh said the ruling party has no issues to raise for the upcoming assembly polls and that is why it is making baseless allegations.

"BJP is the party that has thrown people from UP and Bihar from states ruled by it, whether it was Gujarat or through NRC in Assam. But then no one talked about it from BJP," Singh told reporters.

Singh further claimed that Tiwari and other BJP leaders are levelling allegations against Arvind Kejriwal because they want to divert people's attention from the Chinmayanand case.

"In Delhi, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leaderless because all the three major leaders are fighting with each other to become the chief ministerial face. The BJP also has no issues in Delhi to fight and that is why they come up with new absurd issues every day," said Singh.

He further added that now the BJP is raising questions against AAP on the issues of Purvanchalis.

"AAP's state president is from Purvanchal, we have ministers who are from Purvanchal and we have 13 MLAs who are from Purvanchal. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal made a simple statement that the people from the UP and Bihar come to Delhi for better treatment because the Delhi government has improved the health sector of the state," said Singh.

The AAP leader further said that what happened to the Ayushman Bharat scheme of the Centre where it promised that people will get treatment in private hospitals?

Singh said the AAP-led government has worked hard to empower the people of UP and Bihar who stay in Delhi.

"But, the BJP has not done that, they have tortured the people of Purvanchal and thrown them out from the states like Maharashtra, Gujarat and others. When people of UP and Bihar were being tortured in Surat, Manoj Tiwari never spoke against it," said Singh.