BJP MLA marshalled out of Delhi Assembly for disrupting Kailash Gahlot's speech

BJP MLA Abhay Verma was marshalled out of the Delhi Assembly for allegedly creating a ruckus in the House when Finance Minister Kailash Gahlot was speaking.

Gahlot was speaking on the Excise Policy 2021-22, which was withdrawn after Lt Governor VK Saxena recommended a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in its implementation.

Gahlot said in his address, "Between November 17, 2021, and August 31, 2022, the new excise policy earned Rs 5,576 crore while the revenue earned during the old excise regime between August 17, 2020, and August 31, 2021, stood at Rs 4,890 crore.

"Please study something. In the old policy, revenue was earned through excise duty while in the new policy, revenue was earned through licence fees. You cannot compare the two policies. It is like comparing apples with oranges."

During the address, Verma raised objections, prompting Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to order the marshals to escort him out.

Gahlot also cited figures from different months to show that the now-scrapped policy was doing well.

"In December 2020, the excise revenue stood at Rs 508 crore while in 2021, it was Rs 850 crore for the same month. These people have nothing to do with the excise policy. They have only one motive -- that is to stop one man -- Arvind Kejriwal. They want to stop the AAP," he alleged.