BJP stage sit-in at Rajghat against MCD House ruckus

BJP stage sit-in at Mahatma Gandhi memorial against MCD House ruckus

BJP leaders slammed the AAP saying 'hooliganism by its councilors in the MCD meeting on Friday showed its anarchic face'.

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 07 2023, 16:57 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2023, 16:57 ist
Former Union Minister Harsh Vardhan with other BJP workers during a protest against AAP regarding Friday's clashes during Mayor's election, at Raj Ghat in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi BJP leaders including working president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday staged a sit-in near the Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat here over alleged ruckus created by AAP councilors in a meeting of the municipal corporation.

The BJP leaders including MPs Harsh Vardhan and Ramesh Bidhuri slammed the AAP saying "hooliganism by its councilors in the MCD meeting on Friday showed its anarchic face".

Also Read | Delhi Mayor election on hold for now as House adjourned amid clash between AAP and BJP councillors

The AAP councilors had protested against the oath of aldermen in the meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) House that escalated into a ruckus in which several persons were injured.

"Kejriwal taking the name of Mahatma Gandhi formed the Aam Aadmi Party. Gandhi's soul must be anguished by what AAP councilors did in the MCD House," Bidhuri said.

Also Read | Ruckus inside Delhi Civic Centre ahead of Mayoral poll

The MCD House meeting was adjourned due to the ruckus and election of mayor and deputy mayor as well as members of standing committee of the civic body could not be held.

On Friday, the BJP and AAP accused each other of assaulting its councillors in a scuffle that broke out in the MCD House on Friday, with the AAP alleging that the BJP made the alderman take oath first to get them voting rights for the election to Mayor and Deputy Mayor.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
AAP
India News
Indian Politics
Delhi

What's Brewing

How music biopics dominate the big awards

How music biopics dominate the big awards

Jack Ma: Visionary tycoon grounded by regulators

Jack Ma: Visionary tycoon grounded by regulators

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

Double-decker buses return to Bengaluru

Rescued sea turtles return to ocean after detox

Rescued sea turtles return to ocean after detox

DH Toon: 'No problem with the colour green'

DH Toon: 'No problem with the colour green'

Prince Harry faces flak over memoir revelations

Prince Harry faces flak over memoir revelations

Buzz words don’t move science forward

Buzz words don’t move science forward

 