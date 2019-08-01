BJP's LS win in MP due to Cong's failure: Chouhan

BJP vice president Shivraj Singh Chouhan Thursday said the party's stupendous performance in the Lok Sabha election in Madhya Pradesh was due to the Congress' failure to fulfil its poll promises and turning the state into a 'loot ka adda' (den of corruption).

After losing to the Congress in the Assembly poll last year, the saffron party won 28 of the 29 Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 general election in Madhya Pradesh. Congress could only manage to win the Chhindwara constituency.

Chouhan, who was denied a fourth consecutive term as chief minister of Madhya Pradesh after the 2018 state poll, reiterated that the BJP had "no intention of toppling the government there" and if it is collapsing, "it would be due to the Congress".

Enjoying wafer-thin majority in the 230-member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs apart from the support of seven other MLAs-- two from BSP, one from SP and four independents. The BJP has 109 MLAs in the House.

"The Congress has not fulfilled any poll promise. They have assured farmers to waive loans and committed to providing a stipend to unemployed youths, but they did not implement them. They have converted entire Madhya Pradesh into a 'loot ka adda'. Corruptions have been reported in all levels," Chauhan told reporters.

"As the Congress could not fulfil their promises, the BJP secured more votes in Lok Sabha elections," he added.

"Look at Karnataka, where the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government collapsed due to the Congress. (Former Karnataka Chief Minister) HD Kumaraswamy ji was not allowed to run the government by Congress. If you see the history of Congress, it is all about cheating. So, if the government is removed in MP, Congress would be responsible, not BJP," he said.

Chouhan, who was here in connection with a drive to recruit party workers, said two crore people were enrolled online as members of the BJP across the country. In Tripura, this target is fixed at five lakh and the enrolment is going on.

The BJP came to power in Tripura last year, bringing an end to the 25-year uninterrupted rule of the CPI-M.

Hailing the Atal Bihari Vajpayee government for forming the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DONER), Chouhan said the BJP government allocated adequate funds for the development of the northeastern states.

"Vajpayee ji formed the ministry of DONER and allocated ample funds for the development of the region to catch up with the rest of the country," he said.

Chouhan further accused former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh of not paying attention towards ensuring the development of Tripura and other states in the region.

"When Manmohan Singh was a prime minister he never thought about Tripura or other northeastern states. In his 10 year's tenure, he hardly visited the region, though he was elected in the Rajya Sabha from the region," he said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been prioritising developmental works in the region," he added.