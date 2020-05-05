Bois Room Locker case: Police identify 10 students, questioning on

A shocking incident of school boys' conversations on an Instagram group where they shared morphed images of girls and issued threats of gang rape has come to light prompting Delhi Police's cyber wing into action.

Once they were reported, the boys even started a second group and vowed to leak nude pictures of those who revealed them.

The Cyber Cell has identified one of the school boys who was part of the 'Bois Locker Room', a group formed on Instagram recently. Following his questioning, police has now identified around 10 other participants in the group, which has earned the wrath of social media users.

The Delhi Commission for Women also took cognizance of the matter and issued notice to Instagram seeking details of the details of those who were part of the group.

"It is reported that the group is used for sharing objectionable pictures of minor girls and young women many a times with their personal information. The members of the group have been reported to have discussed techniques of raping women and gang raping minors," DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said in the notice issued to Instagram.

Delhi Police's Cyber Cell took suo motu cognizance of the screenshots that went viral and registered a case under Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code.

A 19-year-old college student has also filed a complaint with Delhi Police after she discovered her images shared on the chatroom. One of the schools have also approached police.

“As of now around 10 members of the group have been identified. The identified members, who are above 18-year-old, are being examined. The minor members are being dealt with as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act,” a Delhi Police spokesperson said.

The devices used to engaged in the “offensive, vulgar” communication have been seized from the identified group members, the spokesperson added.

The members of the group were school students from prominent schools in the national capital. It also has some college students as members in the group and some girls were also added to the group.

The incident came to light after screenshots of the conversation were posted on social media, which spoke about threat of sexual assault of girls besides sharing morphed photos of young girls. The screenshots made it to social media after an Instagram user received screenshots from a girl who was added to the group.

Some of the screenshots that were shared in social media showed comments like "I will rape her easily" while some others threatened to leak nude photos of girls who unravelled the group. Later, the Instagram account was deleted.

Police officials said the 15-year-old boy whom they had identified as a member of the now defunct group told has identified around 20 others who were part of the group. They also said he told them that the group was deleted after the screenshots went viral and formed another 'Locker Room 2.0' in which girls were also added. Police have also identified some messages in Snapchat.

Investigators had zeroed in on the 15-year-old boy after technical surveillance.

In a statement, Facebook which owns Instagram said, "we absolutely do not allow behaviour that promotes sexual violence or exploits anyone, especially women and young people, and have actioned content violating our Community Standards as we were made aware of it. We have policies that disallow the sharing of non-consensual intimate imagery, as well as threats to share such imagery and we take this issue very seriously."