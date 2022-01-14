Bomb squad detonate IED found in abandoned bag in Delhi

An unattended bag was found in Delhi's Ghazipur area on Friday morning triggering panic in the area.

The National Security Guard (NSG) carried out a controlled explosion of the IED found at East Delhi's Ghazipur Flower Market, according to ANI.

"A case is being registered in the Delhi Police Special Cell under provisions of the Explosive Act," said Delhi Police.

A Fire Department Official told IANS that a call was received around 10.20 am regarding an unattended bag in the Ghazipur flower market after which one fire engine was rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: