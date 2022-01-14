Bomb squad detonate IED found in abandoned bag in Delhi

Sources said that a team of Delhi Disaster Management Authority and a Bomb Disposal Squad have also reached the spot

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk, New Delhi,
  • Jan 14 2022, 14:04 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 14:42 ist

An unattended bag was found in Delhi's Ghazipur area on Friday morning triggering panic in the area.

The National Security Guard (NSG) carried out a controlled explosion of the IED found at East Delhi's Ghazipur Flower Market, according to ANI

"A case is being registered in the Delhi Police Special Cell under provisions of the Explosive Act," said Delhi Police. 

A Fire Department Official told IANS that a call was received around 10.20 am regarding an unattended bag in the Ghazipur flower market after which one fire engine was rushed to the spot.

More details are awaited.

