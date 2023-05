Boyfriend stabs Delhi teen multiple times, bludgeons her to death

A 16-year-old girl was stabbed to death allegedly by her boyfriend in northwest Delhi's Shahbad Dairy area, a video of which is being widely shared on social media, police said on Monday.

The accused allegedly stabbed her multiple times before bludgeoning her with a stone.

The body of the victim, a resident of JJ Colony in Shahbad Dairy, was found lying in the street, a senior police officer said.

दिल्ली के शाहाबाद डेयरी इलाके में एक 16 साल की लड़की की बेरहमी से लगातार चाकू से गोदकर हत्या, लड़की के दोस्त साहिल पर हत्या का आरोप,आरोपी साहिल फरार pic.twitter.com/zjBSo0LEZ5 — Mukesh singh sengar मुकेश सिंह सेंगर (@mukeshmukeshs) May 29, 2023

She was passing through the street when she was intercepted by the accused, who stabbed her multiple times, the officer said.

The couple was in a relationship but had a quarrel on Saturday. On Sunday, the victim planned to attend the birthday party of her friend's son but was intercepted and stabbed repeatedly. She was also hit with a stone, he added.

The police said the post-mortem will confirm how many times the victim was stabbed.

The accused is absconding and a search is under way to nab him. A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at Shahbad Dairy police station on the basis of the complaint lodged by the victim's father, the police added.

Meanwhile, Suman Nalwa, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Delhi, said, "A murder case was reported yesterday in the Shahbad Dairy PS limits. A team has been formed and an investigation is under way. The accused has been identified. We will soon arrest him."