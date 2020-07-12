BSF jawan arrested by Punjab police in smuggling case

BSF jawan arrested by Punjab police in drug smuggling case

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 12 2020, 12:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 12:38 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan posted along the International Border in Jammu has been arrested by the Punjab police in a drug smuggling case, officials said on Sunday.

Arms and ammunition have also been recovered from the personnel, a resident of Gurdaspur district in Punjab.

The jawan, whose name was not immediately available, was posted with a BSF unit deployed in the Samba sector of Jammu.

A pistol, 80 bullets of 9mm calibre gun, 2 rounds of 12 bore rifle, 2 magazines and 3 mobile phones have been recovered from the jawan, they said.

The BSF guards the over 3,300 kms long border with Pakistan running across the states of Jammu, Punjab, Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

BSF
Punjab
Smuggling
Drugs

What's Brewing

Mannequins do double duty in a chic Montreal restaurant

Mannequins do double duty in a chic Montreal restaurant

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

Hindu God in a music video? A K-pop band runs afoul

From sublime to ridiculous

From sublime to ridiculous

Diseases without borders

Diseases without borders

Trump seen wearing face mask in public for first time

Trump seen wearing face mask in public for first time

Covid-19: A vaccine by diktat?

Covid-19: A vaccine by diktat?

 