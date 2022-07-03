Builder shot dead in Delhi

A 40-year-old builder was shot dead by unknown assailants here on Saturday, the police said.

The incident took place at around 2.30 pm when Amit Goyal was going from his office to the parking space where his car was parked.

Goyal, a resident of Meera Bagh, had his office in Vikas Tower at Jwala Heri Market.

DCP Sameer Sharma said the assailants came on a car and fired multiple shots at the builder.

"He was rushed to the Balaji Action Hospital in Paschim Vihar where he was declared 'brought dead' by the doctors," the police officer said.

The police have recovered empty bullet cartridges from the spot.

"Nine teams including special staff are currently working to trace and arrest the accused persons," the DCP added.