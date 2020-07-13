Bulandshahr police announce reward for info on shooters

Bulandshahr: Police announce reward for info on shooters who killed a former village head

PTI, Bulandshahr,
  • Jul 13 2020, 22:22 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 22:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 each for information leading to the arrest of three shooters who allegedly killed a former village head in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district last month, officials said on Monday.

Sanjay, a former 'pradhan' of Jadaul village in Khanpur area, was killed on June 15, when some assailants in an SUV intercepted his car and fired multiple rounds at him, the officials said.

Three of the attackers -- Amit, Jacky and Sonu -- were later identified by police and a reward of Rs 25,000 each was announced for information leading to their arrest. The reward money has now been doubled, they said.

The request for doubling the reward was approved by IG, Meerut Zone, on Monday, the officials added.

