CBI arrests 3 Delhi Police personnel for taking bribe

CBI arrests three Delhi Police personnel for taking bribe

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 18 2020, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 14:13 ist
Representative image.

The CBI has arrested a station house officer (SHO) and two constables of Delhi Police while allegedly receiving a bribe of Rs two lakh from a complainant, officials said Thursday.

SS Chahal, posted as SHO, Vijay Vihar police station in Rohini along with two constables Badri and Jitendra was arrested while receiving the bribe in an operation carried out by the CBI on Wednesday night, they said.

The trio had demanded a bribe of Rs five lakh from the complainant who was facing a land dispute, they said.

The complainant was constructing a boundary wall when some people claimed the plot ownership following which a dispute ensued and PCR was called, they said.

When the matter reached the police station, the SHO allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs five lakh which was brought down to Rs two lakh during negotiations, they said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Delhi
CBI
Delhi Police
bribery

What's Brewing

Fossils show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs

Fossils show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs

'Trump asked China's Xi for help winning 2020 election'

'Trump asked China's Xi for help winning 2020 election'

WHO says more understanding needed on dexamethasone

WHO says more understanding needed on dexamethasone

Coronavirus: Karnataka to observe Mask Day

Coronavirus: Karnataka to observe Mask Day

Tracing events that lead to India-China violence

Tracing events that lead to India-China violence

 