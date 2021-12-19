Centre calls meeting of party leaders of 12 suspended MPs; Oppn unlikely to attend

The government has invited floor leaders of five parties for a meeting on Monday morning to resolve the impasse over the suspension of 12 Rajya Sabha MPs but the Opposition is suspicious about the intention behind the move, amid indications that they may choose not to attend the deliberations.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi wrote to floor leaders of Congress, Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena, CPI(M) and CPI, whose MPs are suspended, for the meeting scheduled on Monday at 10 am in Parliament House.

Opposition sources said that the five parties may not attend the meeting called by the government, as only parties whose MPs are suspended are invited. A final call will be taken at a meeting of Opposition parties to be chaired by Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday before the one scheduled by the government, they said.

Also Read | Suspended MPs hold ‘Jan Sansad’ in Parliament House

Sources said that various floor leaders had telephonic consultation with Kharge during which they conveyed that it was an attempt to divide the Opposition. Trinamool Congress, which is not attending meetings called by Congress, has also consulted other parties and all are on the same page, they said.

They also feel that the government has scheduled the meeting just before the proceedings of Parliament just to show that they were making attempts to resolve the crisis, as Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday adjourned the House without transacting any business to facilitate a meeting between both the government and the Opposition. However, no meeting took place during the weekend.

Twelve MPs -- six from Congress, two each from Shiv Sena and Trinamool and one each from CPI(M) and CPI) -- were suspended on November 29 for the entire Winter Session for their alleged unruly behaviour on the last day of the Monsoon Session in August.

Also Read | Opposition protests rock Rajya Sabha over issue of suspended MPs

The suspended MPs began a sit-in at Gandhi Statue in Parliament House from December 1 and had held a 'Jan Sansad' last Friday against their suspension. Opposition MPs from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha also held a joint march, as they rejected the government demand for an apology from the MPs for revoking the suspension.

Congress Chief Whip Jairam Ramesh said they have already conveyed to the government to stop trying to divide the Opposition which is united. "All parties are united. Govt should call all Opposition parties who are protesting unconstitutional and illegal suspension of 12 Opposition MPs," Ramesh told DH.

Also read | People gave them 'marching orders' twice, says Joshi on suspended MPs

Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha floor leader Derek O'Brien tweeted, "Monday morning stunt from a government who do not want Parliament to function. Government calls leaders of the 4 (sic) Opposition parties whose 12 RS MPs have been arbitrarily suspended. Govt leaves the other 10 (sic) Opposition parties out. Failed stunt. All Opposition clear: first revoke the arbitrary suspension."

Monday morning STUNT from a Govt. who do not want #Parliament to function. Govt calls leaders of the 4 Oppn parties whose 12 RS MPs have been arbitrarily suspended. Govt leaves other 10 Oppn parties out. Failed stunt. ALL OPPN clear : first revoke arbitrary suspension — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) December 19, 2021

CPI(M) floor leader Elamaram Kareem, a suspended MP, told DH that he has received the invitation for the meeting and a "collective decision" will be taken on attending the meeting.

CPI's Binoy Viswam, also a suspended MP, echoed Kareem. "Opposition united is fighting the suspension of 12 MPs. Calling five parties for discussion at the fag end of the session is to divide the opposition unity. CPI will not subscribe to it. The final decision will be taken tomorrow in the joint opposition meeting," Viswam said.

Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut also confirmed that he received an invitation. "The Opposition leaders will meet in Parliament tomorrow morning to take a decision on taking part in the meeting called by the Government," he said.

Watch the latest DH Videos here: