Centre intends to bring 17 new Bills during Parliament Monsoon Session

The Narendra Modi government will line up at least 17 new Bills, including one on anti-trafficking as well as the contentious Electricity Amendment Bill and Essential Service Defence Service Bill, for passage during the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting next Monday.

Among the new Bills are three that are aimed at replacing ordinances issued after the culmination of Budget Session earlier this year.

Altogether, sources said, the government intends to bring altogether around 30 Bills that include the pending ones like the DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, discussed during the 19 day-session between July 19 and August 13. The Centre has already submitted a tentative list of 23 Bills to the Lok Sabha Secretariat it intends to bring during this session.

One of the new Bills is the contentious Essential Defence Service Bill to replace an ordinance that bans strikes in defence production units, which has earned the wrath of workers' unions in ordnance factories.

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, which has attracted the ire of protesting farmers and trade unions, aimed at de-licencing of distribution business, is also on the priority list, which had so far not been successful in getting it introduced in Parliament despite listing it earlier.

Another is the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Amendment) Bill, also to replace an ordinance to provide a speedier, cost-effective, semi-formal and less disruptive framework for insolvency resolution of corporate debtors in distress in micro, small and medium enterprises.

Along with this, the government will also try to push The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, which has attracted the ire of Opposition parties, including the Left parties. The Modi government had announced in its 2019 and 2020 Budgets that it will amend the law to separate NPS Trust from PFRDA and ensure universal pension coverage as well as strengthen PFRDA.

Another Bill that may run into trouble is the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill that aims to enable access by depositors to their savings through deposit insurance in a time-bound manner in case there is suspension of banking business of the insured bank. Also among the new bills is one to establish a central university in Ladakh.

One of the prominent Bills that the government intends to pass during the session is the Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill that increases the punishment for human traffickers, including death in extreme cases, assign National Investigation Agency as the prime agency for investigations and provisions for punishing erring public servant, police officer, military or paramilitary personnel, doctor or lawyer who "misuses" the relationship with a trafficked victim.

Another Bill is a new Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill aimed at restoring Centre's power to re-examine an already certified film. A draft Bill circulated seeking public opinion has already earned the wrath of artistes and academicians.

Once the Cabinet clears the new Bill, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting will introduce the Bill.

The government will also try to pass Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill and Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill during the session.

Bills likely to be brought before Parliament during Monsoon Session

- Tribunal Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill

- DNA Technology (Use and Application) Regulation Bill, 2019

- Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

- Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020

- Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens (Amendment) Bill, 2019

- National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021

- Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021

- Essential Defence Service Bill, 2021

- Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021

- Coal Bearing Areas (Acquisition and Development) Amendment Bill, 2021

- Chartered Accountants and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021

- Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021

- Cantonment Bill, 2021

- Indian Antarctica Bill, 2021

- Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021

- Indian Institute of Forest Management Bill, 2021

- Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021

- Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

- Indian Marine Fisheries Bill, 2021

- Petroleum and Minerals Pipelines (Amendment) Bill, 2021

- Inland Vessels Bill, 2021

- Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021

- Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021

- Dam Safety Bill, 2019

- Registration of Marriage of Non-Resident Indian Bill, 2019

- Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019

