Vaisho Devi stampede: PM Modi assures relief measures

Centre, J&K admin making efforts to provide relief to injured in Vaishno Devi shrine stampede, says PM Modi

Modi expressed his condolences and said he has spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 01 2022, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Jan 01 2022, 16:17 ist
At least 12 people were killed and 20 others injured in a stampede at the shrine in Jammu and Kashmir triggered by a heavy rush of devotees. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said that the central government is in constant touch with the J&K Administration and full care is being taken towards the relief work for those injured in the stampede at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine.

12 dead in Vaishno Devi stampede; J&K L-G Manoj Sinha orders probe

Speaking at a programme to release funds under the PM-KISAN scheme, Modi expressed his condolences and said he has spoken to Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

Earlier in the day, Sinha said a high-level inquiry has been ordered into the stampede in which at least 12 people were killed and 20 others injured.

