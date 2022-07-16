Chhattisgarh CM asks authorities to provide relief in parts of state reeling under flood-like situation

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday directed the state authorities to carry out relief and rescue operations in the districts under the Bastar division, which have been grappling with a flood-like situation.

Officials had earlier said that a total of 26 people have lost their lives in rain-related incidents and other natural calamities in the last over one month in Chhattisgarh, where heavy downpour battered south Bastar in the last few days causing rivers to flow above the danger mark.

At least 247 houses were partially or completely damaged during the same period in various districts as a result of rainfall.

Read More: Rain, floods, landslides leave Malnad roads battered

An official of the state public relations department said on Saturday that chief minister Baghel directed Commerce and Industries Minister Kawasi Lakhma to take stock of situation emerging out of incessant rains in Bijapur and Sukma districts.

"Baghel has also asked Lakhma to conduct an aerial survey of the flood-hit districts and ensure relief as well as rescue exercises in the affected areas," he added.

Flood-like situation was witnessed in the interiors of Bijapur, Dantewada and Sukma districts due to incessant downpour in the last few days and the backwater of Godavari river that flows along the border of Chhattisgarh and Telangana, officials have said.

Bastar division comprises seven districts - Bastar, Kanker, Kondgaon, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur and Sukma.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday afternoon predicted heavy rainfall in Sukma, Dantewada and Bijapur districts in the next 24 hours. The state has received an average rainfall of 386.7 mm till Friday since June 1, with maximum of 933.2 mm rain recorded in Bijapur district during this period. The district officials have been instructed to keep the rescue teams on alert to deal with the emergency situation. Officials of the revenue, district panchayat, janpad panchayat and forest departments have been asked to provide relief to the affected people, they said.