Chhattisgarh: ITBP jawan killed in encounter with Naxals

The skirmish took place on Aamdai Ghati (valley) under Chhotedongar police station limits

A jawan of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) was killed and an assistant sub-inspector injured in an encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Tuesday, police said.

The skirmish took place on Aamdai Ghati (valley) under Chhotedongar police station limits when a Road Opening Party (ROP) of the ITBP's 45th battalion was out on patrolling duty, Inspector General of Police (Bastar range) Sundarraj P said.

The ROP was deployed to ensure security to facilitate the movement of Narayanpur MLA Chandan Kashyap from the route. The gunfight took place after Kashyap's convoy passed through the area and safely reached its scheduled destination Orchha, the official said.

At around 10 am, when the ROP was advancing through the forest enroute Dongar hills, located around 300 km from the state capital Raipur, a small action team of ultras opened fire at the security personnel.

Constable Shiv Kumar Meena, belonging to the ITBP's 45th battalion, died in the incident, while ASI Keshav Ram received minor injuries, the official said. The injured ASI and the body were shifted to a local hospital, he said.

A search operation was still underway in the area, he added. A helicopter was being sent to bring back the MLA from Orchha to Narayanpur, officials said.

