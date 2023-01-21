Raipur: 9 held for selling IND-NZ tickets in black

Chhattisgarh: Nine held for black-marketing India-New Zealand ODI match tickets

While four of the accused were arrested on Thursday, the remaining five were held on Friday

PTI
PTI, Raipur,
  • Jan 21 2023, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Jan 21 2023, 14:43 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Police have arrested nine persons for alleged black-marketing of international cricket match tickets in Chhattisgarh capital Raipur, an official said on Saturday.

While four of the accused were arrested on Thursday, the remaining five were held on Friday, he said.

All the nine accused, most of whom reside in Raipur, are in the age group of 21 to 33, the police official said. "A special team constituted by the Raipur police arrested the accused for allegedly illegally selling the tickets of a one-day international cricket match between India and New Zealand to be played at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Cricket Stadium here on Saturday. Forty-four tickets of the match were seized from the accused," he said.

The police team has been formed to prevent black-marketing of cricket match tickets, the official said, adding that a case was registered against the accused.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chhattisgarh
Raipur
Cricket
India News

What's Brewing

Does Covid-19 make you more vulnerable to infections?

Does Covid-19 make you more vulnerable to infections?

Is drinking apple cider vinegar bad for your teeth?

Is drinking apple cider vinegar bad for your teeth?

Can we put an end to predictable family dramas?

Can we put an end to predictable family dramas?

Give transgenders access to justice  

Give transgenders access to justice  

DH Toon | WFI chief to be investigated

DH Toon | WFI chief to be investigated

Can ‘Pathaan’ end Bollywood’s dry run?

Can ‘Pathaan’ end Bollywood’s dry run?

How to design a meditation space

How to design a meditation space

 