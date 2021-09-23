Chhattisgarh: Woman kills son by banging him on floor

Chhattisgarh: Woman kills toddler son by banging him on floor

The woman was fed up with the child's constant demand for being breast-fed

PTI
PTI, Korba,
  • Sep 23 2021, 13:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2021, 13:07 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A woman allegedly killed her two-year-old son by banging him on the floor of her house in Chhattisgarh's Korba district after being harried by his demand for being breast-fed, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday in Sector-5 area, about 10 km from the district headquarters, under Balco police station limits, they said. “As per preliminary investigation, the police have learnt that since 2014, the woman was suffering from a psychological problem and was under-treatment. The police have detained the woman and questioned her,” a senior police official said.

She was fed up with the child's constant demand for being breast-fed, he said. The woman, in a fit of rage, banged the child on the floor of her house. The child suffered serious head injuries and was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, the official said. The police have registered a case against the woman under relevant provisions, he added.

Chhattisgarh
Crime
murder

