Chinmayanand case: Missing law student traced

The law student, who had been missing for the past six days after posting a video on the social networking sites alleging her ''sexual exploitation'' by a seer, was on Friday traced to Rajasthan.

The police team, which managed to trace the student, said that she had not been ''kidnapped'' and had been living there with her ''friend voluntarily''.

A case of kidnapping was registered against former union minister and senior saffron-clad BJP leader Swami Chinmayananda.

The family of the student has accused Chinmayananda, who was also the president of the managing committee of the law college, where the girl studied, of ''sexually exploiting'' her.

According to the sources here, the UP government had directed the police to lodge an FIR in this connection and launch an investigation.

The family of the girl, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Shahjahanpur district, about 175 kilometres from here, accused the police of destroying the evidence, that could substantiate the allegations by the student.

''The police took four days to seal the room in the hostel, where the law student lived....she has claimed that she has the evidence to support her allegations but the same may have been destroyed after she went missing,'' the father of the girl said.

A senior police official here said that the student was found to be living with a friend of her in Rajasthan. ''She was being taken to Delhi to be produced before the supreme court as per its direction,'' the official said.

The girl went missing after releasing a video alleging that the seer had ''ruined the lives'' of many girls and had also threatened her with dire consequences if she exposed him.

The Swami, however, rejected the allegations and claimed that he had received an anonymous phone call demanding rs. five crore extortion. He had also alleged in the complaint that the caller had threatened to release an ''obscene video''.