Chirag Paswan-headed LJP faction urges EC to seek its view over Paras group's claims

Paswan told reporters that he was elected party president for five years in 2019 as he rejected his uncle Paras' election in his place

PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jun 18 2021, 23:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2021, 23:09 ist
Chirag Paswan. Credit: PTI Photo

A Lok Janshakti Party delegation led by Chirag Paswan urged the Election Commission on Friday to seek its view before taking a decision on any claim over the party by the other faction headed by Pashupati Kumar Paras. 

After submitting his memorandum to the Election Commission, Paswan told reporters that he was elected party president for five years in 2019 as he rejected his uncle Paras' election in his place. 

"The EC has assured to hear us in case of any other contrary claim," he said. 

LJP secretary general Abdul Khaliq, who was part of the five-member delegation, said Paras' election was not lawful. 

The Paswan faction has called a meeting of party national executive on Sunday in what seems a show of strength in support of Chirag Paswan after all five other MPs of the organisation joined Paras to divest him of key positions.

