Chopper scam: CBI to question Christian Michel at Tihar

Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India, New Delhi,
  • Sep 20 2019, 15:18pm ist
  • updated: Sep 20 2019, 15:34pm ist
A Delhi court Friday allowed the CBI to interrogate Christian Michel, alleged middleman in the AgustaWestland chopper scam, in Tihar Central Jail where he is lodged.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar permitted CBI to quiz Michel from September 24 to 26.

The investigative agency had told the court that Michel needs to be confronted with some more documents.

The court had recently denied bail to Michel, who was extradited from Dubai and arrested by the ED on December 22 last year.

On January 5 this year, he was sent to judicial custody in the ED case. He is also lodged in judicial custody in another case registered by the CBI in connection with the VVIP chopper scam.

Michel is among the three alleged middlemen being probed in the case by the Enforcement Directorate and the CBI. The other two are Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa.

AgustaWestland chopper scam
Christian Michel
CBI
Tihar jail
