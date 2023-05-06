Aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari held

Close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari held

Harwinder Singh alias Jugnu Wala was a wanted criminal and the Uttar Pradesh police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh on his arrest

PTI
PTI, Chandigarh,
  • May 06 2023, 20:15 ist
  • updated: May 06 2023, 20:15 ist
He was apprehended by a team of the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police. A pistol and six cartridges were seized from him, police said. Credit: Twitter/@DGPPunjabPolice

A close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was arrested by Punjab Police, state's top cop Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

Harwinder Singh alias Jugnu Wala was a wanted criminal and the Uttar Pradesh police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh on his arrest.

He was apprehended by a team of the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police. A pistol and six cartridges were seized from him, police said.

"In a major breakthrough, AGTF arrested Harwinder S@ Jugnu Walia, a close aide of Mukhtar Ansari. He was linked in a number of criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, etc." Yadav, the Punjab Director General of Police, said in a tweet.

"He is a wanted criminal & UP Police had kept a reward of Rs. 1 lakh on his arrest. Recovered: 1 Pistol with 6 live cartridges, Foreign currency, and a car from his possession, FIR is registered and further Investigation is ongoing," he said.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Punjab
Crime
Terrorism
Mukhtar Ansari
Punjab police

