Close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari held

A close aide of gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari was arrested by Punjab Police, state's top cop Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.
Harwinder Singh alias Jugnu Wala was a wanted criminal and the Uttar Pradesh police had announced a reward of Rs one lakh on his arrest.
He was apprehended by a team of the anti-gangster task force (AGTF) of the Punjab Police. A pistol and six cartridges were seized from him, police said.
Also Read | Minor gangraped in boat in MP's Chitrakoot
"In a major breakthrough, AGTF arrested Harwinder S@ Jugnu Walia, a close aide of Mukhtar Ansari. He was linked in a number of criminal cases including murder, attempt to murder, extortion, etc." Yadav, the Punjab Director General of Police, said in a tweet.
In a major breakthrough, #AGTF arrested
Harwinder S@ Jugnu Walia, a close aide of Mukhtar Ansari. He was linked in a number of criminal cases incl. murder, attempt to murder, extortion etc.
He is a wanted criminal & UP Police had kept a reward of Rs. 1 lakh on his arrest (1/2) pic.twitter.com/UGC9XKRNV2
— DGP Punjab Police (@DGPPunjabPolice) May 6, 2023
"He is a wanted criminal & UP Police had kept a reward of Rs. 1 lakh on his arrest. Recovered: 1 Pistol with 6 live cartridges, Foreign currency, and a car from his possession, FIR is registered and further Investigation is ongoing," he said.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Colours and tradition at King Charles III's coronation
Aliens may soon detect life on Earth: Scientists
Marvel Studios' 'Blade' delayed amid writer's strike
Miss Universe finalist dies after horse riding accident
Backstreet Boys deliver performance in Delhi-NCR
What are historicals trying to say?
Dumped spaghetti piles puzzle US town
Who's coming to the coronation of Charles III?
Rajinikanth's 'Jailer' to hit theatres on August 10