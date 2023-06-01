CM Mann doesn't require CRPF personnel in 'Z plus' cover in Punjab, Delhi: Punjab govt to Centre

The Punjab government has written to the Union Home Ministry, stating that Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann does not require CRPF personnel to be part of 'Z-plus' security in Punjab and Delhi.

However, it said the Centre can extend the CRPF protection to Mann in states other than Punjab and Delhi. The development comes a week after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) accorded 'Z-plus' category armed security cover to CM Mann in view of possible threats to him emanating from the country and abroad.

Official sources said the Punjab Police is already providing security to CM Mann in Punjab and Delhi.

The state government asked the Centre to provide CRPF personnel for Mann's security cover in other states, they further said.

The 49-year-old CM was to be secured by the VIP protection squad of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

The top category 'Z-plus' cover would be provided to Mann all across India and the MHA recently accorded the sanction for this.

Such a security cover for Mann was recommended by the central intelligence and security agencies during the preparation of a 'threat perception analysis' report of the chief minister in the wake of Khalistani activities in the border state, the sources said.