Coal 'scam': ED attaches Baghel's dy secy's properties

Coal 'scam': ED attaches Chhattisgarh CM's deputy secretary's properties

The total value of attached properties in this case stands at about Rs 170 crore

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 30 2023, 20:21 ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2023, 20:37 ist
Enforcement Directorate sign. Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The ED on Monday said it has attached benami assets worth Rs 17.48 crore of arrested accused Saumya Chaurasia, a deputy secretary in the Chhattisgarh chief minister's office, and coal trader Suryakant Tiwari in the coal levy "scam".

Out of the total 51 provisionally attached properties, eight benami assets worth Rs 7.57 crore are "beneficially owned" by Chaurasia and the remaining 43 are "beneficially controlled" by Tiwari, the federal probe agency said in a statement.

The Enforcement Directorate had also issued last year a similar attachment order for assets under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) of the two accused and a few others. With the latest action, the total value of attached properties in this case stands at about Rs 170 crore.

The ED investigation relates to "a massive scam in which illegal levy of Rs 25 was being extorted for every tonne of coal transported in Chhattisgarh by a cartel involving senior bureaucrats, businessmen, politicians and middlemen", the agency has alleged.

Nine people including Chaurasia and Tiwari have been arrested in the case till now.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chhattisgarh
ED
India News

What's Brewing

Knee pain, children, T-shirt: Rahul looks back at Yatra

Knee pain, children, T-shirt: Rahul looks back at Yatra

An indie Kannada film making waves at festivals

An indie Kannada film making waves at festivals

Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube

Alka Yagnik becomes most streamed artiste on YouTube

Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December

Anurag Basu's 'Metro... In Dino' to release in December

A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy

A look at Bollywood's recent stint with horror comedy

Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle

Columbia disaster that scuttled the space shuttle

Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis

Novak Djokovic clearly not done dominating tennis

DH Radio | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...

DH Radio | Threat of students cheating with ChatGPT...

 