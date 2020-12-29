Cold wave intensifies in Himachal Pradesh

Cold wave conditions in Himachal Pradesh intensified on Tuesday as minimum temperatures decreased by one to two notches, the Meteorological Department said.

Keylong, Kalpa, Dalhousie and Kufri shivered at sub-zero temperature, Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said, adding that Keylong also received 0.6 mm snowfall.

Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong remained the coldest place in the state at minus 10.3 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 6 and minus 3.1 degree Celsius, respectively, he added.

The minimum temperature in Dalhousie, Manali, Kufri, Seobagh, Solan and Bhuntar settled at minus 2.9, minus 2.6 and minus 0.2 degrees Celsius, minus 1.5, minus 0.4 and minus 0.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Shimla recorded a low of 1.6 degrees Celsius.