Congress MLA seeks Bharat Ratna for M S Dhoni

A Congress MLA from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday demanded Bharat Ratna honour for cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a day after the latter announced his retirement from international cricket after an illustrious career.

"The country's gem great Mahendra Singh Dhoni should be given Bharat Ratna," the MLA P C Sharma tweeted.

He said Dhoni has made Indian cricket proud internationally with victories.

"Dhoni is the Bharat Ratna of sports. He has lifted the country's name high in cricket, so he should be conferred with the highest civilian honour," the former minister told PTI.