Congress MLA seeks Bharat Ratna for M S Dhoni

Congress MLA seeks Bharat Ratna for M S Dhoni

PTI
PTI, Bhopal,
  • Aug 16 2020, 21:15 ist
  • updated: Aug 16 2020, 21:15 ist

A Congress MLA from Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday demanded Bharat Ratna honour for cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a day after the latter announced his retirement from international cricket after an illustrious career.

"The country's gem great Mahendra Singh Dhoni should be given Bharat Ratna," the MLA P C Sharma tweeted.

He said Dhoni has made Indian cricket proud internationally with victories.

"Dhoni is the Bharat Ratna of sports. He has lifted the country's name high in cricket, so he should be conferred with the highest civilian honour," the former minister told PTI. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Congress
Madhya Pradesh
MS Dhoni
Bharat Ratna

What's Brewing

Birthday special: 5 unforgettable Saif Ali Khan movies

Birthday special: 5 unforgettable Saif Ali Khan movies

Suresh Raina's memorable knocks for India

Suresh Raina's memorable knocks for India

A guide to the US Presidential election

A guide to the US Presidential election

Dhoni's silent exit from international cricket

Dhoni's silent exit from international cricket

 