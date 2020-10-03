Congress plans protests in MP on October 5 against 'rising' crimes

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Kamal Nath on Saturday said that women were unsafe in BJP-ruled states while refereeing to the Hathras incident in Uttar Pradesh.

The opposition party said it would hold "silent demonstrations" near statues of Mahatma Gandhi and B R Ambedkar in Madhya Pradesh on October 5, state Congress spokesman Bhupendra Gupta told reporters.

Nath stated that the Hathras incident of alleged gang-rape, death and forced cremation of a 19-year-old Dalit girl, and suicide by a Dalit woman after alleged gang rape in Narsinghpur in MP reveals that women were insecure in the BJP- ruled states.

A Dalit woman in Narsinghpur district killed herself on Friday after the police failed to register her complaint of rape by three men.

Nath said a string of crimes had taken place against women in Khargone, Satna, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Seoni, and Katni in the state, which is "shocking".

Terming the Hathras and Narsinghpur incidents "unfortunate and disturbing", state BJP chief spokesman Deepak Vijayavargiya said the accused are being dealt strictly.