Congress protest in Mathura over fuel price hike

Congress stages demonstration in Mathura over fuel price hike

The demonstration was led by senior Congress leader Pradeep Mathur

PTI
PTI, Mathura,
  • Apr 04 2022, 01:14 ist
  • updated: Apr 04 2022, 01:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Congress workers on Sunday held a demonstration here demanding the withdrawal of price hikes in petroleum products, including LPG, a senior leader of the party said.

The demonstration was led by senior Congress leader Pradeep Mathur.

"The Centre should withdraw the hike in the prices of petrol, diesel and LPG as people are already hit by price rise of other essential commodities," he said.

Mathur said prices of petro and diesel have gone up by more than Rs 7 in 12 days, while LPG cylinder prices have gone up by Rs 50.

"The Congress cannot be a silent spectator, and through demonstrations, it will put pressure on the Centre to withdraw its decision," he said.

Mathur also raised questions on the reliability of EVMs.

People voted for the BJP as they were mesmerised by the free ration scheme but are now suffering, he claimed.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

India News
Uttar Pradesh
mathura
Congress
Fuel Prices

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

In Arunachal, villagers fear both militants and army

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Sri Lanka cops fire tear gas at protesting students

Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study

Online abuse went up during Covid-19, finds study

How transcription morphs words into adult language

How transcription morphs words into adult language

Jr Hockey WC: Indian women stun Germany to enter last 8

Jr Hockey WC: Indian women stun Germany to enter last 8

After China, Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

After China, Russia war may add to 'splinternet'

What's in your tapas?

What's in your tapas?

 