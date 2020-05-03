Congress will return to power in MP after bypolls, says former Chief Minister Kamal Nath

Former chief minister Kamal Nath on Sunday claimed that the Congress will sweep in the forthcoming by elections and return to power in Madhya Pradesh.

Talking to reporters via videoconferencing, the senior Congress leader said the party will win 20-22 seats out of the 24 seats where by-elections are due.

“Will this government be able to survive after that?” he asked.

The 15-month-old Kamal Nath government fell on March 22 after 22 Congress MLAs defected to the Congress and joined the BJP led by disgruntled leader Jyotiraditya Scindia.

“Today, voters are aware. Although they stay quiet, they understand what is happening around them and refuse to be deceived,” the former chief minister said.

Nath also claimed many BJP leaders were in touch with him. “When the time is right, they will come out,” he said.

The ousted chief minister denied the allegation that his government fell because many Congress MLAs were disgruntled as he did not care for their pleas.

“I don’t think our MLAs were upset with anyone. I hadn’t outsourced my government like the previous one, but was running it on my own. We had a renewed vision.”

Expressing concern on the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state, Nath dared the BJP government to declare the number of ventilators, PPE kits and testing kits it had procured.

“There is delay in testing at least by 10 days, by when a fit person can easily contract the illness at a hospital,” he alleged.